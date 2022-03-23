Four Sought in Armed Robbery at Hollywood Hills Home

Police are searching for four armed robbers who entered a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday and held people inside at gunpoint.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 1:05 a.m. to the 2500 block of Carman Crest Drive regarding a residential robbery. A man inside the home were asleep when the home invaders, who stole several items from the residence, broke in.

The man in his 30s told police he was held at gunpoint.

The robbers left the area. Detailed descriptions of the intruders were not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear how the robbers entered the home.

The robbers took off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of items, including a laptop computer and jewelry, and cash.