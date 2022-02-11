Four Stabbed in Attacks at Apartment and Cigar Lounge

At least four people were stabbed in two altercations Thursday in two San Fernando Valley communities.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were first called about 9 a.m. to an apartment complex located in the 7900 block of Broadleaf Avenue, near Hazeltine Avenue and Stagg Street, in Panorama City on reports of an altercation. They found the attacker's father suffering from at least one stab wound at the scene, according to a department statement.

Details on what led up to the stabbing were unclear, but police said the attacker fled the scene in a stolen vehicle following the altercation. The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police eventually discovered the vehicle abandoned, and later received reports of a man matching the attacker's description attempting to break into another vehicle at a cigar lounge in the area of Oxnard Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard in North Hollywood.

Three people from inside the lounge confronted the man. They were hospitalized in critical condition.

The attacker fled the scene before authorities arrived. A detailed description was not immediately available.