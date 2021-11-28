Four Suspects Arrested in Beverly Hills Identified, Booked for Home Depot Flash Mob Burglary

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Sunday confirmed that the four individuals arrested in Beverly Hills on Saturday, after driving in a car with no license plates, are in fact four suspects in a Lakewood flash mob burglary.

Those suspects were identified by the Sheriff's Department as:

Everett Lestorkindle, age 22 and resident of Hawthorne. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail and is due in Bellflower Courthouse Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Bronz Jackson, age 20 and resident of Los Angeles. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail and is due in Bellflower Courthouse Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Shawn Jones, age 19 and resident of Los Angeles. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail and is due in Bellflower Courthouse Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Daniel DeHughes, age 19 and resident of Los Angeles. He is being medically treated prior to being booked.

The Lakewood theft, which took place at a Home Depot around 7:45 p.m. Friday night, occurred when several men entered the store at 7:46 p.m. Friday, walked directly to the tool aisle and stole various sledgehammers, crowbars and hammers valued at approximately $400.

Cell phone video showed a group of teenagers or young adults leaving the store.

"One customer actually stood up to them, and then they threatened him, and then he went back," said one store employee, Luis Romo, said of the incident. "That's why in the video you could see him, like, panicked. And then they just ran out the front to their cars, and they left in a red Mercedes, I saw."

That red Mercedes is what caused Beverly Hills Police Department officers to conduct a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

"Beverly Hills PD Officers spotted a red vehicle with front end collision damage, matching the description of a flash mob burglary vehicle in Lakewood earlier in the evening, Friday, November 26, 2021," a statement from the Sheriff's Department read.

The four young men in the vehicle were all dressed in dark clothing, and new tools, suspected to be from Home Depot, were in the car with them, the Sheriff's Department statement read.

"All of the occupants were further detained pending the arrival of LASD personnel, as was the red vehicle believed to have been used in the commission of the earlier crime."

The three suspects who have been booked were booked at Lakewood Station for conspiracy to commit burglary; the fourth will be booked after receiving medical treatment. The reason for the medical treatment is not yet known.

"There are still several more suspects, and suspect vehicles, being sought in this flash mob burglary and many more like it," the Sheriff's Department said. "Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood Station at (562) 623-3500."