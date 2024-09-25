South LA

LAPD searches for group wanted in connection with South LA quadruple shooting

The victims are described as women whose ages ranged from 50 to 55.

By Karla Rendon

Police respond to a triple shooting in South Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.
Police officers in South Los Angeles are searching for a group wanted in connection with the quadruple shooting of four women on Wednesday.

The shooting was reported at 3:13 p.m. near the intersection of 74th and Figueroa Streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. There, at least four women ages 50 to 55 were shot.

The severity of the women’s injuries was not clear. Several ambulances were called to the scene to tend to the victims.

Police said three people believed to be connected to the shooting fled the scene in a car. A detailed description of those individuals and the vehicle was not available.

A possible motive for the violence is unclear. The investigation remains underway.

