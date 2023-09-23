Four wounded at shooting in Downey

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in Downey Saturday morning that left four people wounded.

“We can tell you three of the four victims are in stable condition,” said Downey police Lt. Maria Villegas, in a news statement. “The fourth victim is undergoing surgery and is expected to survive”

The shooting occurred at the Mambo Grill Restaurant & Bar at 11018 Downey Ave., she said. Officers dispatched to a call of shots fired at about 1:20 a.m. located the four victims.

“The suspects in this incident were last seen fleeing the area in an unknown colored vehicle," she said. "The exact motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Downey police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-904-2331 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.