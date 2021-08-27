coronavirus

Four-Year-Old Child Becomes Youngest in Riverside County to Die of COVID-19

Riverside reported 4,727 COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

By Staff Reports

Getty Imágenes

A 4-year-old child in Riverside County has died after contracting COVID-19, health officials said.

The child is the youngest person in the county to die from the virus since the pandemic started, they said.

"Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family, friends and others who are impacted by the death of this child," said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County in a news release. "This tragedy reminds us that this virus does not discriminate between the young and old. The death of this child strengthens our commitment to halt this pandemic before the loss of another young life."

The child, whose sex nor identity was revealed, died in the first week of August.

Riverside reported 4,727 COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic. The majority involved those over 30 years old. They say there have been a handful of teens and young adults who have died from the virus, some with underlying health issues.

The 4-year-old had no underlying health issues, officials said.

"It is simply heartbreaking that COVID-19 has taken the life of someone so young. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child's family at this most difficult time," said County Supervisor Karen Spiegel. "This loss reminds us all that protecting those in our community not yet eligible for vaccinations, including children under 12, should be our top priority."

This article tagged under:

coronavirusRiverside County
