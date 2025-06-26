Fourth of July preparations are in full swing throughout Southern California. Cities all around Los Angeles county are set to host activities and fireworks shows in celebration of America’s independence.

Whether you’re looking to dance on the Queen Mary or enjoy a drone light show in Grand Park, there are many ways to celebrate.

Take a look at NBC Los Angeles’ recommendations for firework shows on July 4, 2025 in Southern California:

Woodland Hills: Enjoy a free concert and a 20-minute fireworks display in Warner Center Park. The annual event, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., will also feature over 15 local food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and local businesses.

Universal Studios Hollywood: After a long day of thrills, eats and performances from a patriotic fife and drum band, grab a spot by the “Transformers” ride or in Universal Plaza to enjoy the pyrotechnic show at 9 p.m.. Date and time please?

Six Flags Magic Mountain: Want to continue the patriotic spirit past July 4? Six Flags Magic Mountain is hosting 3 nights of “All-American thrills” with a memorable nightly fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.. Date and time please?

Claremont: Eat BBQ, listen to live music and watch fireworks – what a great way to celebrate America’s independence! Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., with the fireworks show scheduled for 9 p.m. Date and time please?

Rose Bowl: The Rose Bowl is trading fireworks for drones this year, hosting a Foodieland, an outdoor food festival featuring over 200 food and retail vendors, from July 4-6, starting at 1 p.m. A drone light show will be presented instead of traditional fireworks.

City of South Pasadena: Bring your patriotic spirit to South Pasadena’s fireworks show. The night’s events will kick off at 7 p.m. with a live concert from a local artist. Fireworks will follow at 9 p.m. Date and time?

Long Beach Waterfront: Take in the Queen Mary’s 9 p.m. spectacular fireworks show for free along the waterfront.

Queen Mary: Ahoy! Step aboard the decks of the Queen Mary and travel back in time for a night of dancing and live music, beginning at 3 p.m. End the night at the stern to see a firework display.Date and time?

Gardena: Celebrate the Fourth with activities, food trucks and a Kids Zone in Rowley Park from 5 to 10 p.m. Date and time?

Marina del Rey: Viewers will be able to see a 20-minute firework show at 9 p.m. from nearly anywhere in Marina del Rey, Venice Pier, Playa Vista and Dockweiler Beach, but can enjoy music synchronized to the show at Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village. Date and time?

Pacific Palisades: Open to Palisadians and their friends and family, this year’s event will feature music and over 20 food trucks. Entry gates will open at 5 p.m., and a drone light show will be presented at 9 p.m. instead of traditional fireworks amid wildfire concerns.

Dodger Stadium: Enjoy some red, white and Dodger Blue as the team takes on the Houston Astros at 6:10 p.m. Make sure to stay until the end of the game to watch fireworks right from your seat.

Gloria Molina Grand Park: Celebrate an “authentic” July 4 in LA from 4 to 9:30 p.m. with two stages of live music with local, Grammy-nominated artists. Climb aboard a 75-foot Ferris Wheel or slide down a 90-foot Super Slide.A drone light show will be presented as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fireworks.

Hollywood Bowl: Rock out to iconic tunes like “September” and “Shining Star” with nine-time Grammy Award-winning band Earth, Wind & Fire. The band will be at the bowl from July 2-4 at 7:30 p.m. for three nights of fireworks, fun and funk.

Hollywood Forever: “Feel the need for speed, Maverick?” Hollywood Forever is hosting a screening of “Top Gun” at 7:30 p.m. and a fireworks show to ring in the patriotic holiday.

Disneyland Magic Kingdom: Watch red, white and blue fireworks fill the sky overhead “the Happiest Place on Earth.” Viewers can take in the view at 9:35 p.m. from Sleeping Beauty’s castle or around the park as the fireworks launch with patriotic music.

Knotts Berry Farm: Bask in a fanfare of fireworks at 9:30 p.m. after a day of attractions and entertainment at Knotts Berry Farm.

Huntington Beach: The “largest 4th of July celebration west of the Mississippi” will continue its tradition of fireworks over the ocean at 9 p.m. Attracting more than 500,000 attendees per year, visitors can also celebrate earlier in the day with a 5K and Kids Run or parade.

Looking for more events? The County of Los Angeles Fire Department lists more displays from June 28 to July 5 on its 2025 Fireworks Show Directory.