Free Flu Shots Available at Select YMCA Locations in LA Area

Free flu shots will be offered Saturday at pop-up clinics at five YMCA branch locations as part of a campaign by the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, the National Hispanic Medical Association and Anthem Blue Cross to try to prevent influenza outbreaks.

"We have seen first-hand the devastating effects COVID-19 has had on high-risk communities. Flu season presents another crisis and for this reason it's crucial for residents of these areas to have easy, no-cost access to flu vaccines," said Juan De La Cruz, YMCA-LA's senior vice president of community development. Pop-up clinics -- which are set to run through the end of the year -- opened Friday at:

Crenshaw Family YMCA, 3820 Santa Rosalia Drive, Los Angeles, with clinic hours set between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today and Sunday. Beginning Oct. 6, flu shots will be offered there on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m;

Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA, 2900 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, with clinic hours set between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today and Sunday. Starting Oct. 5, clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays;

Ketchum-Downtown YMCA, 401 S. Hope St., Los Angeles, with clinic hours set from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Flu shots will subsequently be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays, starting Oct. 5;

Montebello-Commerce YMCA, 2000 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello, with clinic hours set from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. and subsequent pop-up clinics from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, starting Oct. 8;

Southeast-Rio Vista Family YMCA, 4801 E. 58th St., Maywood, with clinic hours set from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and subsequently from noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, starting Oct. 5.

A sixth pop-up clinic is set to open Oct. 9 at the Santa Anita Family YMCA, at 501 S. Mountain Ave., Monrovia, which will offer flu shots on Mondays and Fridays between noon and 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinics will offer drive-through and walk-up service, officials said.

Clinic information and pre-registration is recommended through the link: https://www.ymcala.org/blog/get-your-no-cost-flu-shot-ymca-near-you.

All current Los Angeles Public Health and Centers for Disease Control protocols will be strictly followed, including social distancing and mandatory face masks, officials said.

Insurance is not required, but those who are insured are asked to bring their proof of insurance.

"It's important for everyone to protect themselves and their families from the potentially dangerous effects of the flu, especially this flu season," said Dr. Demetria Malloy, Anthem Blue Cross Medi-Cal medical director. "As some of the symptoms for flu and Covid-19 are similar, getting the flu shot from flu clinics, your doctor's office or the pharmacy will lessen the potential for flu diagnoses. Many people at higher risk for flu are also at higher risk for COVID-19."