Honda will be giving out free gas to hybrid drivers in Southern California for 10 days in honor of Earth Day 2019.

What to Know What: Honda is celebrating Earth Day with 10 days of free gas for hybrid car drivers across Southern California.

When: April 13 through Monday, April 22.

Why: Celebrate Earth Day and encourage sustainability, for all hybrid drivers -- not just Honda drivers.

It's almost Earth Day, and in honor of all things green -- and to help people save a little green -- the helpful Honda people are taking their campaign to the pumps, offering free gas to any Hybrid car driver during their 10 days of free gas.

Gas prices have been going up, and up.

SoCal Honda Dealers are starting their 10 Days of Free Gas for all hybrid drivers Saturday, April 13 through Earth Day, which falls on Monday, April 22.

The free gas will be offered at select gas stations across Southern California.

The free gas comes in preparation of Earth Day to spread awareness of sustainability and the importance of protecting the Earth.

SoCal Helpful Honda Dealers welcomes all drivers regardless of the type of Hybrid carmaker model -- so it's not just Honda hybrid drivers getting a sweet deal.

Below are the cities where SoCal Honda drivers can score some free gas: