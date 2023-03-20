Can't Go to School Over LAUSD Strike? The LA Zoo Welcomes You for Free

As more than half a million families across Los Angeles brace for school closures amid LAUSD union workers preparing to go on a possible three-day strike, the LA Zoo is offering a place for students to spend the day, free of charge.

The Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens will offer free admission for currently enrolled K-12 student in the event that schools close.

Accompanying chaperones will pay $5.

Students will have to show proof of enrollment, like a report card, student ID, or school newsletter.

The admission will only be offered on days that the strike closes schools, the LA Zoo said.

Students in kindergarten through 5th grade can also participate in the “Community Safari Day,” during which zoo staff will supervise arts and crafts.

“Community Safari Day” Program Details

When: Tuesday, March 21 through Thursday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended morning (8 - 9 a.m.) and afternoon (4 - 5 p.m.).

Cost: $50 per student

Note: LA Zoo staff says space is limited and online advance registration required.

If the strike ends early, the $50 will be refunded, but individual cancellations will not be. Learn more here.

LAUSD is also making plans for students in the event that the strike does take place, like sending home instructional packets, supplies and technological devices for students to use. The district is also offering grab and go meals.

The LA Parks and Recreation Department is also offering extended park hours at 16 LA city parks. You can find more information here.

Teachers union UTLA is standing in solidarity with SEIU, which represents about 30,000 cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other district staff.

Both groups are asking for better wages, benefits, hours for part-time employees and improved maintenance on campuses.

The district says they are offering 5% wage increases over the next few years plus bonuses.