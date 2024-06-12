A Los Angeles program that has provided free meals to senior citizens across the city will end in August as a city council committee did not decide on a funding extension Wednesday.

The Emergency Rapid Response Senior Meals Program is under the City of Los Angeles Department of Aging, first established during the COVID-19 pandemic as a response to the growing food insecurity.

In partnership with the city, Revolution Foods delivers five free meals per week to the homes of the elderly who signed up for the program. The company says it has received an influx from more than 800 seniors requesting home-delivered meals since March, with a waitlist of over 1,400 people wanting to join the program.

But, with the city trying to cut corners amid this year's budget deficit, the group worries that thousands of seniors facing significant social and economic challenges will be left without meals.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

In a letter to the City Council, Revolution Foods said that “nearly 40% of low-income seniors 60 and over in California face food insecurity” while LA has the largest food-insecure population in the nation.

The mayor’s original proposed budget would have cut $5.15 million from the Department of Aging. After the council reallocated $2.7 million to the department, it still leaves a $2.45 million net decrease, which ramps down the program.

Officials from the city's Department of Aging also reiterated during a Budget, Finance and Innovation Committee meeting Wednesday that there isn't enough funding for the program.

Department officials added that they are now referring those who are currently using the program to alternative programs, including the Congregate and Home Delivered Meal Programs run by the state of California.

However, Dominic Engels, CEO of Revolution Foods said that these alternative programs have certain criteria, such as strictly limiting the participants to “homebound” seniors.

“Los Angeles is a uniquely car-centric city, and many seniors who don’t qualify as ‘homebound’ still cannot drive or safely walk the distances required to meet their daily needs for meals.” Engels explained, pointing out that these seniors would not be eligible for the alternative programs.