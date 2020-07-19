Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home

By Alysia Gray Painter

We're staying close to home, due to the coronavirus, but we're also simultaneously longing for larks, diversions, and cheerful things to fill our minutes and hours.

Good news: We can connect with the attractions, museums, and places we've enjoyed in the past, and will again, right now, online, from our kitchen table.

Here are a few savor-while-staying-home happenings, videos, and to-dos going on now around Southern California and the Golden State...

24 photos
1/24
OC Fair
The OC Fair has gone virtual in 2020, with a do-it-from-anywhere fun run, behind-the-scenes videos, Pig Cam, and at-home contests, too.
2/24
Lawrence Manning
"Silents Under the Stars," a longtime fundraiser for Hollywood Heritage, has been an outdoor favorite of film fans for over three decades. Now it is going virtual, on July 19 and 26, 2020, on Vimeo and Youtube. The film? It's "The Deadlier Sex," from 1920, which included Boris Karloff's "first featured role."
3/24
NHMLAC
Have you explored the gardens surrounding the Natural History Museum on past summer nights? It's a warm-weather tradition. The museum is now offering "Summer Nights at Home," on three Friday evenings. Talks about plants, science, and the world, music, and more are part of the free programs. Sign on July 10, 24, and Aug. 7.
4/24
Sompong Rattanakunchon
Roam the world, via the free lectures presented online by The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, and learn more about blue economies, sustainable fishing, and beautiful underwater photography, too.
5/24
JELER
The Museum of Neon Art in Glendale remains temporarily closed, but there are a few free walks you can download, if you'd like to check out neon signs in East Hollywood, Glendale, or Koreatown on your own. There's a free Family Guide, too, if your youngsters would like to go on a neon adventure where you live.
6/24
Winchester Mystery House
Taking an online tour of the Winchester Mystery House? You can. Other attractions are also offering behind-the-scenes peeks, so check in with your favorite place now, online, to see what's new.
7/24
Mitch Diamond
Enjoy virtual talks, on a host of topics, from a favorite museum. The Bowers Museum in Santa Ana reopened to the public on June 19, but it continues to offer at-home events for fans. Coming up in July? 'Making Magic at the Disney Parks,' a happening celebrating the upcoming book (and Disney archives exhibit). It's $10 for nonmembers.
8/24
Sean Teegarden/Knott's Berry Farm
Love eating at Knott's Berry Farm? You can recreate the famous mashed potatoes from Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant in your own kitchen. The Buena Park eatery recently shared the recipe and step-by-step video online. Needed? Yukon gold potatoes and a few other ingredients; see everything here.
9/24
LA Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Do the spring babies of the LA Zoo make you melt? Several sweet youngsters are now appearing in coloring book form, thanks to the new Spring Babies Mini Coloring Book by Brian Kesinger, based on the photography of Jamie Pham.
10/24
The Cayton's Children's Museum in Santa Monica is holding a virtual recess twice each day, giving tots who love art both guidance and inspiration.
11/24
Petersen Automotive Museum
Submit a video of your car for the Petersen Automotive Museum's global (and virtual) "Cars & Coffee" meet-up.
12/24
Jay Tayag/AotP/Charles O'Rear
School's out in several spots, but the online learning and activities continue. Find kid-ready happenings with a nature focus, each weekday, at both the Aquarium of the Pacific and OC Parks.
13/24
Have a tot who loves the ocean? The Aquarium of the Pacific has a new Online Academy for families learning at home.
14/24
Getty Images
From easy crafts to storytimes to other keep-busy fun, this round-up has plenty of ideas for younger people to stay engaged.
15/24
The Getty
Coloring pages from The Getty? Download them for free at the museum's "Color Our Collection" site and spend a happy hour filling in fanciful forms taken straight from medieval manuscripts.
16/24
Monterey Bay Aquarium
Watching critters cavort live? Many California animal parks and aquariums have cameras tuned into their furry residents. Monterey Bay Aquarium is currently featuring rescued otters on its Sea Otter Cam.
17/24
Mt. Wilson Observatory
Can you see Mt. Wilson Observatory from where you live? You can request for Sunstar, a prism-producing art installation, to be pointed directly at your home.
18/24
Karen Ilagan
Procuring pro tips on what film to watch next? AFI and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are offering free lists, picks, and ideas.
19/24
ImagePixel
Dreaming of Disneyland days? The Mattercam at the Howard Johnson Hotel & Water Playground is keeping an eye on The Happiest Place on Earth.
20/24
Leren Lu
Several art institutions, including the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, have an array of projects for kids to do at home.
21/24
Mr. Holmes Bakehouse
Craving a bread starter that will last and last and last? And you want to help out a local business? Mr. Holmes Bakehouse has low-cost, make-your-own-bread kits available.
22/24
California Science Center
California Science Center has "Stuck at Home Science" fun for your aspiring physicists.
23/24
Two Bit Circus
Love Two Bit Circus, the Arts District arcade? The team behind it is now offering parents and kids cool streams of at-home activities via Twitch.
24/24
Wildlife Learning Center
The Wildlife Learning Center has furry-fun livestreams, giving animal lovers a chance to get to know residents of the Sylmar animal center better. Recent focuses have included the center's sloths and servals.

This article tagged under:

Stay at Home

More Photo Galleries

‘Chest-Deep' Wildflowers Are Blooming in Reds Meadow
‘Chest-Deep' Wildflowers Are Blooming in Reds Meadow
Therapy Pup Aids Front-Line Staff
Therapy Pup Aids Front-Line Staff
Photos: Pinch-Sitters Take Their Seats at Dodger Stadium
Photos: Pinch-Sitters Take Their Seats at Dodger Stadium
Rare Bird Found in Newport Beach
Rare Bird Found in Newport Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us