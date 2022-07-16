LA Animal Services Offers Discounted Adoptions on Animals With Black Fur

If you've been thinking about adopting a pet, this could be the weekend to do it, with L.A. Animal Services holding a "Basic Black" event Saturday and Sunday, providing discounted adoptions for animals with primarily black fur/hair.

At Pasadena Humane, free adoptions were offered on Saturday for all animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits and critters. All dogs and cats are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

A similar Free Adoption Day event in May led to 68 adoptions -- 53 cats, 12 dogs and three critters, according to Pasadena Humane.

Dia DuVernet, president and CEO of Pasadena Humane, said in a statement the shelter is filling up again despite last month's adoption figures and that summer is the busiest time of year for animals coming into the shelter.

“It's critical that we find homes for the adoptable dogs, cats and critters at the shelter to make space for more pets in need,” DuVernet said.

Pasadena Humane also plans additional free adoption days and other promotions this summer, such as Best Friends National Adoption weekend July 22-24, when adult dogs and cats will be available for $50.

Pasadena Humane is located at 361 S. Raymond Ave. and adoptions are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, the L.A. Animal Services' ``Basic Black'' event will be held Saturday and Sunday, with adoption fees for black dogs reduced by $50, and fees waived entirely for black cats.

“We hope this adoption event encourages people to adopt and give these dogs and cats who are often overlooked a second chance at life with new families,'' said Bill Crowe, director of The Paula Kent Meehan Pet Care Foundation, which is underwriting the free cat adoptions.

Dogs and cats adopted from LAAS are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, licensed and microchipped.