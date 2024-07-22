Free program offers training as an aircraft mechanic in Los Angeles

A free program taught at the North Valley Occupational Center offers an excellent opportunity to those seeking to enter the field of aviation mechanics.

The course has allowed students like Leia González to set goals for herself in the field.

“I was originally interested in being a flight attendant, but later when I got into the program I became very interested in being a mechanic,” the young woman said.

Gonzalez was part of the North Valley Occupational Center's Aircraft Mechanic Technical Program, where they learned different skills in this field.

“They also managed to drive a plane, what we call a taxi,” said Emilio Mendez, assistant director of the North Valley Occupational Center. “They got on, they did a general inspection of the plane, they did everything except take it off.”

Classes were held at the Van Nuys Airport, where students put their knowledge into practice.

“My older brother is part of the Air Force and since I was little he has taught me. From there my passion was born,” Andy Xol Pedroza, who wants to become an airplane pilot, said.

Xol Pedroza points out that the classes allowed him to disassemble an engine and put it back together. He was also able to take a Cessna airplane for a spin and perform maintenance services on the aircraft such as changing tires and oil.

Those interested in the program should visit the North Valley Occupational Center page, where they will find information about summer courses, extracurricular classes and programs for adults.

“Seeing many male colleagues gives me motivation to do this after high school, because I want to be one of the first women in the industry,” González said.

The program offers an excellent opportunity to those looking to enter the aviation field, a job market where salaries start at $37 without the need for a college degree.

At the end of the program, the students will have priority in obtaining their certificate, avoiding the usual waiting list to accelerate their entry into this field.