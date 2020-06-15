Free Summer Meals for Children and Teens in LA County

Various organizations and cities in Los Angeles County will be offering free meals for children and teens under 18 during the summer.

Below you will find a list of venues, which will be updated as information about other organizations becomes available.

Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation

The Summer 2020 Free Lunch and Snack Program begins Tuesday, June 16 at 49 county parks and recreation centers. The hours will be from Tuesday to Friday, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and will last until August 7.

Lunch and snack will be available for pick-up only due to health and safety restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People must wear face covers and a physical distance of six feet will be required.

For a list of places where they will offer these foods, click here.

Los Angeles County Library

The Los Angeles County Library's Annual Summer Lunch Program will begin on June 16 and run through August 7. Food will be available at 24 branches, Tuesday through Friday, between 12 and 1 p.m.

The food will be taken to go. Click here for the list of places where you will be distributing the food.

Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation and Marines (PRM)

The City of Long Beach Summer Food Program begins June 15 through August 21, 2020.

The PRM will provide free meals for children and youth, Monday through Friday, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Meals will be available to all attending children and youth ages 1-18, but no baby meals will be provided.

To view the full list of locations where meals will be provided and for more information, click here or call the Summer Food Office at 562.570.3226.

For the 2020 program menu, click here.

