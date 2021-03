The 5 Freeway is closed in both directions through the Grapevine, due to snow and icy conditions.

Cars and trucks are being rerouted at Castaic.

The northbound freeway is closed at Parker Road in Castaic, and the southbound portion at Grapevine Road in Kern County.

Possible detours according to Caltrans include:

Westbound on Route 166 to the 101 freeway for southbound traffic.

Westbound on Route 126 to the 101 Freeway for northbound traffic.

The duration of the closure is unknown.