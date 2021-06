Authorities responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday in the Norwalk area.

Deputies responded to the area after a report of shots fired at or near a Cerritos College parking lot.

The southbound 605 Freeway exit ramp was closed for the investigation. Aerial video showed deputies searching for evidence on the freeway and nearby roads.

One person was reported deceased at the scene. No arrests have been reported.