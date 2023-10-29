Freeze warning issued for Antelope, Salinas Valleys and San Luis Obispo County

Parts of Southern California’s northern region will experience significantly cold temperatures Monday with the National Weather Service issuing a freeze warning for impacted areas.

The weather warning will be in place Monday morning through early Tuesday for the Antelope Valley, Salinas Valley and interior San Luis Obispo County, where temps as low as 25 degrees could hit.

“Expect several hours of sub-freezing temperatures,” NWS said in a social media post.

Freeze Warning in effect early Monday morning and likely early Tuesday morning across the Antelope Valley, Salinas Valley, and interior SLO county Valleys. Expect several hours of sub-freezing temperatures, falling as low as 25 degrees. #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/1l3w87Jhml — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 30, 2023

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

In wake of potentially freezing conditions, the National Weather Service warns residents in the affected communities to protect sensitive crops, avoid hypothermia by staying inside and bringing animals indoors and having scrapers on hand for frosty windshields.

The incoming freeze warning comes as Santa Ana winds impact parts of SoCal. Due to increased gusts, Southern California Edison shut off power as a precautionary measure in wind-prone areas. Also bracing for potential danger, the Los Angeles Fire Department issued parking restrictions for parts of the city.

Los Angeles and Ventura counties were under red flag warnings Monday due to increased winds.