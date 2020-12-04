Freeze Warning, Wind Advisory Issued for Portions of Los Angeles County

A hard freeze warning with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 16 degrees was in effect Friday morning for the Antelope Valley and a wind advisory was in effect for parts of Los Angeles County, including the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys.

The National Weather Service issued the hard freeze warning about 3:20 a.m. for the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale until 9 a.m.

A hard freeze watch, with temperatures dropping as low as 17 degrees, will go into effect Friday night through Saturday morning, the weather service said.

The cold temperatures could cause damage to outdoor plumbing and severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation and harm unprotected pets or livestock.

"To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly," the weather service advised in a statement. "Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."

A wind advisory was in effect until noon today for much of the Santa Clarita Valley, including Lockwood Valley, Mt. Pinos, Acton, Mt. Wilson, Sandberg, Santa Clarita, Newhall and Valencia.

Northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, were expected and could make driving difficult on the 14 Freeway and state Route 126, the weather service said.

Parts of the San Fernando Valley, including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank and Universal City, were under a wind advisory with northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 40 mph forecast until noon.

Travel on the 5, 101, 118, 170, 210, and 405 freeways could be difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles.