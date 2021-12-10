French Bulldog Taken From Owner at Gunpoint in Hollywood

Los Angeles police are looking for three men who held a woman at gunpoint and stole Mona, a French bulldog while on a walk in Hollywood.

The attack happened Wednesday a Hollywood apartment building around 7 p.m. wednesday near La brea and sunset. The owners hope security camera of the suspect's car helps track down their pup.

"We're just desperate right now," said the dog owner's son, Yuriy Stratovich. "I know how in complete shock she is and we're doing anything to get the dog back."

He said three men jumped out of a dark-colored sedan, each holding guns, one to his mother's head.

"Give up the dog or else I'm gonna shoot you," he said they said.

He says his mom froze, letting go of Mona's leash.

"The other guy ran across the street and snatched the dog."

The men took off. His mom quickly called 911.

Mona is on medication and has spinal problems, its owners say.

They are offering $5,000, no questions asked.

The sought-after breed is often targeted by thieves because of their value, some costing between $1,500 and $5,000 or more.

Mona's owners hoping the reward money helps bring her home.

"We just want her back to the family, safe and sound, so we can take care of her."