Friend remembers woman who was found dead and wrapped in plastic in downtown LA

It’s now been two weeks since a 30-year-old woman was found dead in a Los Angeles bedroom – wrapped in plastic.

The Medical Examiner later identified the woman as Hannah Collins. Now, Collins' friends and family are hoping for some answers about her death.

Collins spent her high school and college years in Mississippi and made many memories with Courtney Sanders.

“When I think of Hannah I think of fun,” Sanders said. “She would come to Mississippi State football games, tailgate with us, spend the night with us. We just had a lot of fun.”

So after all of the happy memories, she’s struggling to make sense of the devastating news that Hannah is dead.

“It’s mind-blowing,” Sanders said. “I’m still shocked by it, to be honest.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said that on Aug. 13 they were called to Wall and 22nd streets, near downtown LA, after someone noticed an unusual scent coming from a bedroom. That person then discovered Collins dead, wrapped in plastic.

Sanders had suspicions Collins may have gotten caught up with the wrong people, but she never expected this.

“Sometimes you fear that you may get bad news about somebody that you care about, but you never fear that I’m going to wake up tomorrow morning and I’m going to hear that she was found dead wrapped in a plastic bag,” Sanders said.

As of now, LAPD is not considering this a homicide as they wait for the medical examiner to determine the official cause of her death. The medical examiner currently has the cause of death listed as "pending" as they conduct more testing.

Sanders believes she was killed.

“My hope is that obviously whoever did this to her is held accountable and justice is served,” she said.

But as police investigate and the medical examiner concludes their tests, Sanders won’t remember how Collins died; she’ll remember how she lived. She’ll remember the happy memories after her sudden death.

“I never saw her be mean to anybody. Ever. Ever,” Sanders said. “Everybody makes bad choices and goes down bad paths, but there’s always an opportunity and there’s hope to turn around. And that was taken from her.”