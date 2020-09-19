Front-Runners Emerge to Fill Ginsburg's Supreme Court Seat

Amy Coney Barrett was on the shortlist in 2018 to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy 

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Amy Coney Barrett, a federal appellate court judge, has emerged as one of the front-runners to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, three sources told NBC News.

Barrett, 48, was on the shortlist in 2018 to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy when President Donald Trump ultimately selected Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The sources note that Barrett has been vetted and is a “known quantity” given her 2017 confirmation to sit on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit based in Chicago.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Orange County 2 hours ago

OC Confirms Four More COVID-19 Deaths, Inches Closer to Orange Tier

LA County 2 hours ago

1,343 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 More Deaths Confirmed, as LA County Eyes Move Out of Purple Tier

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us