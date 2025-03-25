Frustration grows over homeless encampment in the City of Industry

Residents and business owners in the City of Industry are voicing their frustration over a growing homeless encampment that has taken over a lot filled with dozens of RVs on Gale Avenue near Azusa Avenue.

Many of the trailers are now damaged or completely destroyed, with trash piling up around them.

But homelessness is just one of many issues plaguing the area.

Gerardo Torres, who works at a Nissan dealership across the street, said he has witnessed people breaking into the RVs and has even captured videos of several trailers catching fire.

“Very dangerous, especially at night,” said Torres. “We work long hours and sometimes we’re stuck with our customers until the sun goes down, we walk over to get our cars, and we run into a couple people. Thank God nothing’s happened.”

Efren Rodriguez, who also works nearby, said he recently had a frightening encounter when someone from the encampment tried to attack him.

“The other day I came at 5 O'clock to get a car and one person, they start to argue with me and I don’t say nothing. And they pick up a rock, and they throw it at me,” said Rodriguez.

The lot, which belongs to Black Series, serves as an overflow storage area for trailers with many of them retailing for around $50,000. However, employees say the area has been overrun in recent months, with homeless individuals breaking into and living inside the RVs.

“Every single trailer right there, there’s people inside. Even kids and babies,” Rodriguez added.

The property is located within County Supervisor Hilda Solis' district. Solis' office stated that homeless outreach workers and substance abuse specialists have been dispatched to the site, but noted that the City of Industry holds responsibility for addressing the land-use issues.

In a statement, the City of Industry said: "The City has been working diligently with the owners of the property and the Industry Sheriff’s station to resolve the issues at Gale and Azusa Avenues. The City does not own the site. This is a private trespass dispute between the property owners and a private party. The City is working with the property owners in helping to coordinate clean-up efforts at the site."

Torres believes the only real solution is to remove the RVs entirely.

“I personally think they should get rid of all the campers. I think that’s going to be a big step,” he said. “That’s what is keeping them here. They found a place to stay.”

But while those living in the encampment may have found temporary shelter, nearby workers say they’ve had enough.

“Everybody feels scared,” said Rodriguez.

As crime and safety concerns escalate, local employees hope for swift action to restore order to the area.