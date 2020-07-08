Fullerton Police Investigate Baby's Death After Child Found in Car

A baby removed from a car in Fullerton was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday.

Police were called at 3:34 p.m. to the 400 block of West Wilshire Avenue, and when officers arrived the infant had been removed from the car, said Fullerton Police Department Sgt. Eric Bridges.

Officers and paramedics attempted to revive the baby, but were unable to do so, Bridges said.

Police were working to determine if the child, whose gender and age were not released, was left in the car alone, Bridges said. The infant was under 2, Bridges said.

The baby's relatives were on scene and cooperating with investigators,

Bridges said.

Eight children have died in hot car deaths in 2020 thus far.