Fullerton synagogue evacuated during Sabbath service due to bomb threat

No explosives were found following a bomb squad search at Temple Beth Tikvah.

By City News Service and Jonathan Lloyd

A Fullerton synagogue was evacuated Saturday following a false bomb threat, bringing a halt to Sabbath service. 

The service, which was streamed live and on demand on Facebook, was at Temple Beth Tikvah, at 1600 N. Acacia Ave.  The bomb threat was received around midday, police said.

About 30 people were evacuated as police and deputies, including a K-9, searched the property. 

The Orange County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad determined there were no explosive device on the grounds. 

“Sadly, this is something that many temples, many Jewish houses of worship… have to live with,” said the Rabbi Mati Kirschenbaum. 

Details about the threat were not immediately available. 

