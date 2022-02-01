Funeral Set for LAPD Officer Shot in Street Robbery as He Looked for House With Girlfriend

A funeral service for LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos, who was fatally shot while off-duty during a robbery, is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The service is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills. It is not open to the public.

Live video will be provided above.

Arroyos, 27, was shot during a robbery Jan. 10 in the 8700 block of Beach Street in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood. Authorities said Arroyos was targeted while he was looking for a new house with his girlfriend.

Arroyos is survived by his mother, father, girlfriend, grandfather and step-father.

On Jan. 27, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against three alleged gang members and one associate for the crime. The three men and the 18-year-old girlfriend of one defendant were charged with violating a federal racketeering statute.

Fernando Arroyos, 27, a three-year veteran of the LAPD, was shot about 9:15 p.m. Monday in an apparent exchange of gunfire with as many as three armed robbery suspects in the unincorporated Firestone-Florence neighborhood. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

According to a complaint filed Jan. 13 by an FBI agent, one of the suspects admitted involvement in the killing in an interview with Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives, saying he and the other defendants were driving around looking to "make money." He went on to explain that meant to rob a person of property or money, according to the complaint.

Arroyos suffered a single gunshot wound. He ran from the area and collapsed in an alley. Responding deputies found witnesses performing CPR.

Arroyos later died at hospital.