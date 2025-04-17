Memorial service set for San Bernardino County deputy killed in crash

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday in honor of a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy killed in a crash followed a brief pursuit.
Deputy Hector Cuevas, Jr. was killed March 17 in a crash at a Victorville intersection. The crash in the high desert San Bernardino County community occurred during a chase.
His funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Funeral Services for Deputy Hector Cuevas, Jr.— San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) April 16, 2025
For those wishing to view the funeral service virtually, it will be livestreamed on our official YouTube channel.
Watch live at 11:00 a.m. on April 17, 2025
YouTube: @SanBernardinoSheriff
“He was a cop’s cop,” Sheriff Shannon Dicus said. “The kind of law enforcement officer we all strive to be — a man who could engage with a hardened gang member one moment and reassure a frightened child the next.”
Video showed a patrol SUV split in two and debris scattered near the intersection of Seneca and El Evado roads. A black sedan in the intersection appeared to have front-end damage with airbags deployed inside the car.
The suspect in the pursuit, 22-year-old Ryan Dwayne Turner Jr., was charged with second-degree murder, evading law enforcement, and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
A procession of law enforcement officers escorted the body to the coroner's office in San Bernardino. The procession passed through the parking lot of the Victorville Police Station, which is about 1 mile east of the crash location.
Firefighters on top of two fire engines parked on a freeway overpass saluted as the procession passed.
Victorville contracts with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for police services.