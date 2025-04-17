Memorial service set for San Bernardino County deputy killed in crash

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday in honor of a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy killed in a crash followed a brief pursuit.

Deputy Hector Cuevas, Jr. was killed March 17 in a crash at a Victorville intersection. The crash in the high desert San Bernardino County community occurred during a chase.

His funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Funeral Services for Deputy Hector Cuevas, Jr.

For those wishing to view the funeral service virtually, it will be livestreamed on our official YouTube channel.



Watch live at 11:00 a.m. on April 17, 2025

YouTube: @SanBernardinoSheriff



Thank you for your support as we honor the… pic.twitter.com/GrBrvDAw6I — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) April 16, 2025

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“He was a cop’s cop,” Sheriff Shannon Dicus said. “The kind of law enforcement officer we all strive to be — a man who could engage with a hardened gang member one moment and reassure a frightened child the next.”

Video showed a patrol SUV split in two and debris scattered near the intersection of Seneca and El Evado roads. A black sedan in the intersection appeared to have front-end damage with airbags deployed inside the car.

The suspect in the pursuit, 22-year-old Ryan Dwayne Turner Jr., was charged with second-degree murder, evading law enforcement, and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

A procession of law enforcement officers escorted the body to the coroner's office in San Bernardino. The procession passed through the parking lot of the Victorville Police Station, which is about 1 mile east of the crash location.

Firefighters on top of two fire engines parked on a freeway overpass saluted as the procession passed.

Victorville contracts with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for police services.