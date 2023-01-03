Funeral Services Scheduled for Slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy

Funeral services for a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was shot dead by a driver he’d tried to pull over in Jurupa Valley are scheduled to be held Friday morning.

The services for deputy Isaiah Cordero, will begin at 11 a.m. at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, located at 6115 Arlington Ave. in Riverside. Sheriff Chad Bianco said 32-year-old Cordero tried to pull over the suspect for a traffic stop when the man pulled out a gun and fired at him.

The shooting Thursday led to a deadly two-county manhunt for the 44-year-old gunman, later identified by authorities as William Shae McKay. He was killed in a shootout with police.

McKay, a San Bernardino County resident, had a long and violent criminal history stretching back to before 2000 that included kidnapping, robbery and multiple arrests for assault with a deadly weapon, including the stabbing of a California Highway Patrol dog, the sheriff said.

Cordero joined the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in May 2014. He worked in the county's jail system before becoming a sworn deputy in 2018. He completed motor school to become a motorcycle deputy in September, achieving one of his dreams.

“My heart goes out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Isaiah Cordero,'' California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Friday. “Deputy Cordero will forever be remembered for his extraordinary service protecting the people of California.”

Separately, the American Legion Post 328 will be hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. All proceeds will go to the Cordero family. Members of the public can attend the fundraiser at 3888 Old Hamner Rd. in Norco.