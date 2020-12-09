California

Funeral Set for CHP Officer Fatally Injured in Palmdale Motorcycle Crash

Andy Ornelas, 27, was a 3 1/2-year veteran of the CHP and came from a law enforcement family.

By City News Service

Funeral services will be held Wednesday in Lancaster for California Highway Patrol Officer Andy Ornelas, who was fatally injured in an on-duty crash in Palmdale last month.

Ornelas, who was assigned to the Antelope Valley area office, was on patrol Nov. 23 when his CHP motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. He died of his injuries on Dec. 2.

Ornelas, 27, was a 3 1/2-year veteran of the CHP and came from a law enforcement family. His father, Art Ornelas, is a Los Angeles Police Department officer, and his mother, Kellie, is a retired CHP officer. His brother, Cody, is also a CHP officer.

He is additionally survived by his wife, Taylor, and sister, Nikki Ornelas.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at JetHawk Stadium, 45116 Valley Central Way, with "extremely limited seating at the venue to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols,'' according to a CHP statement.

The service will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/chphq; on the CHP's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/chp, and at www.chp.ca.gov.

A memorial fund has been set up through the CAHP Credit Union. Donations may be made on the credit union's website at https://cahpcu.org/OfficerAndyOrnelasMemorialFund; or by mailing a check to: Officer Andy Ornelas Memorial Fund, PO Box 276507 Sacramento, CA 95827.

