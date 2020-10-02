Furloughs of Long Beach City Workers Begin Friday With Various Services Affected

Furloughs for the bulk of Long Beach city employees will begin Friday as the city looks to erase an estimated $30 million budget shortfall, meaning a host of city services will be unavailable for one day every other week until next September.

City officials stressed that public safety services such as police, fire, emergency utility response and animal services will be unaffected by the furloughs.

The majority of city employees will be furloughed for a total of 26 days beginning Friday and continuing every other Friday until Sept. 30, 2021.

"We understand that this will have a direct effect on our opening hours and service to the community, but furloughs are a necessary step to address the city's financial situation and impacts of the (COVID-19) pandemic," City Manager Tom Modica said in a statement.

"I am incredibly grateful to our employees for their sacrifice during these extraordinary times to stave off further reductions to city services. We are asking for our community's patience and understanding as we implement the furloughs," Modica added.

On furlough days, city libraries will be closed, along with City Hall and the offices of various municipal agencies. Park offices and administrative offices will also be closed, as will airport administrative offices and various other facilities.