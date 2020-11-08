shooting

Gang-Related Shooting At Party in South L.A. Leaves One Dead, One Wounded

Shots broke out as attendees were leaving the location.

By City News Service

Police tape
Getty Images

A 26-year-old man was fatally wounded and a 22- year-old man was wounded during a gang-related shooting at a party in South Los Angeles, the Sheriff's Department said Sunday.

The shooting occurred a little after 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 13100 block of San Pedro Street, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

There was a large gathering at the location, at the time of the shooting. Shots broke out as attendees were leaving the location. The shooting is believed to be gang related.

Paramedics rushed both victims to area hospitals, where the 26-year- old was pronounced dead. The condition of the second victim, a 22-year-old man, was unknown, the Sheriff's Department said.

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

shootingSouth LAparty
