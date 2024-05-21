Los Angeles

Neighbors want answers after garbage truck fire destroys cars in Harvard Heights

LA city firefighters managed to extinguish the flames but not before it destroyed several parked cars.

By Tracey Leong

NBC Universal, Inc.

One week after a fire inside a LA City trash truck spread to several cars and destroyed them in the Harvard Heights Neighborhood, the owners want to know when they’ll be reimbursed for the damage.

Alex De Leon filmed the burning garbage truck from his home’s balcony on May 13 and watched as the fire quickly spread to the nearby cars on Westmoreland Blvd. near Washington Blvd. 

24/7 Los Angeles news stream: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“I just watched it slowly catch on fire, more and more, and then the flames, it was so bad so crazy,” said De Leon.

LA city firefighters managed to extinguish the flames but not before it destroyed several parked cars including De Leon’s.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“My cousin his car got burned too, and we’re taking the complaint to the city, we’re not going through the insurance. The process could be sped up more,” said De Leon.

One week later, De Leon says he’s still waiting to hear from the city after filing a claim and losing his only form of transportation.

“They did a poor job cleaning it up, cause there was still a lot of debris left overnight and everybody, all the neighbors were kind of mad cause kids come play with it, it looks like snow the fire retardant looks like snow,” said De Leon.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Crime and Courts 46 mins ago

Teen car thieves exploiting easily fixed security flaw — driving up auto theft in the San Fernando Valley

Irvine 4 hours ago

Suspect in UPS driver shooting was victim's childhood friend and co-worker

On Tuesday, an inspector with the LA Sanitation Department came out to look at the damage but De Leon is wondering why it is taking so long to cleanup the mess and get an answer on when he will be reimbursed for the damage.

“It’s an eye sore, you just come out and it’s still here, what’s the city doing,” said De Leon.

NBC 4 reached out the LA City Sanitation Department to get answers on what caused the fire, when they will cleanup the cars and how long it will take for people to be reimbursed, but did not get a response.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us