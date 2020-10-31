Garcetti Announces Discount Offer on Parking Citations for Early Payments

Mayor Eric Garcetti Friday announced a program for motorists to receive a $20 discount on certain traffic citations if they are paid within 48 hours.

The program, "Early Pay L.A.," will remain in effect until June 30. "My administration will continue to do everything possible to support Angelenos through the unprecedented challenges we face," Garcetti said. "COVID-19 has dealt a devastating blow to Angelenos' financial security, and these funds will provide essential relief to our residents during this moment of economic upheaval.''

Starting Monday, the new program will award discounts for early payment on citations related to residential street sweeping, overnight and oversize parking districts, and vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts.

"In moments of crisis, we need to do all we can to support Angelenos while maintaining parking regulations that keep our streets safe and protect the quality of life of our neighborhoods," LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds said.

"Early Pay L.A. is one of several programs LADOT uses to reduce the financial burden of parking citations for our most vulnerable."

LADOT is offering several other financial relief programs to assist low-income individuals and people experiencing homelessness with outstanding parking citation debts.

The department's existing programs to include the Community Assistance Parking Program, which allows homeless people to pay their parking citations through volunteer community service or through enrollment in a homeless service program.

LADOT also offers low-income earners a payment structure to waive late fees and allows them up to 18 months to pay off base citation fines.

Other assistance programs include waiving late frees for longtime outstanding citations and assistance for people who are currently unemployed. More information about Early Pay L.A. is available here.