Garcetti Issues ‘Targeted Safer at Home Order' Mirroring County's

Individuals experiencing homelessness are exempt from the requirement to remain in their homes.

A "Targeted Safer at Home Order'' intended to reduce the spread of the coronavirus was issued Wednesday night by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, mirroring a similar order from Los Angeles County.

Like the county order, all people living within the city are ordered to remain in their homes but there is an extensive list of exemptions for essential services ranging from supermarkets, gas stations and health care to film and television production.

The order also prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people from more than one household, except for outdoor religious services and outdoor protests while wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing and observing the Los Angeles County Protocol for Public Demonstrations.

In the order Garcetti urged the Los Angeles Police Department and City Attorney's Office "to vigorously enforce this order.'' Failure to comply with the order shall constitute a misdemeanor subject to fines and imprisonment.

