Garcetti Says Restaurants, Barbershops Can Reopen Under Limited Capacity

Los Angeles restaurants can reopen at 60% of their capacity and apply for outdoor dining permits, under social distancing guidelines, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday.

Barbershops and hair salons can also reopen, serving one person at a time, and people must wear face coverings at any establishment with social distancing measures in place while the COVID-19 pandemic order is in place.

"Angelenos are still dying from COVID-19 each day, but we're learning how to live safer, work safer, shop safer," Garcetti said. "We're learning that it doesn't take government to tell us to know we should stay at home whenever we can because it's safer there."

Nail salons, waxing services and the like are still not permitted to open, Garcetti said.

Restaurant owners can apply for a permit to provide outdoor dining services through the L.A. Al Fresco program at coronavirus.lacity.org/alfresco.

Restaurants receiving the permits will be able to seat people, observing social distancing guidelines, on sidewalks and parking lots.

"If you're a business owner, take your time to get it right. Make sure you're safe for your customers and for your employees," Garcetti said.

"I know it's hard for restaurants to make a profit at reduced capacity, but what this allows is for you to have more people."