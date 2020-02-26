Garden Grove

One Dead in Police Shooting That Followed Crash in Garden Grove

Shots were fired after a man involved in a crash struggled with a responding officer, police said

By Staff Report

NBCLA

Police opened fire after a confrontation with a man involved in a crash early Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020 in Garden Grove

Police opened fire after a confrontation with a man involved in a crash early Wednesday in Garden Grove

The crash was reported at about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Trask Avenue.

One of the people involved in the crash began fighting with a responding officer, police said. An officer opened fire, killing the man, police said.

Details about what led to the crash and altercation were not immediately available.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, where streets will remain closed for the investigation.

