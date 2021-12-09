Garden Grove

Garden Grove Gun Store Burglarized Overnight

The store's front door had been shattered, said Garden Grove Police Sgt. Erick Ley.

By City News Service

Burglars broke into a Garden Grove gun store overnight Thursday and police say stole approximately 40 firearms.

Officers from the Garden Grove Police Department responded at 12:16 a.m. to  Whitten Sales at 12812 Valley View St. and saw the store's front door had been shattered, said Garden Grove Police Sgt. Erick Ley.

Ley said the owner of the business viewed via live surveillance footage of at least one suspect inside his business, but the suspects drove away from the scene in two separate vehicles prior to the arrival of the officers.

The thieves apparently stole the weapons from a safe inside the business.

Police say the getaway vehicles were described as a blue BMW and a silver BMW.

Anyone with information concerning this burglary is asked to contact the Garden Grove Police Department at 714-741-5872.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

