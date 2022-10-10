Body of Garden Grove Man Recovered From Lake Havasu

A body recovered from western Arizona's Lake Havasu over the weekend was identified as that of a 47-year-old Garden Grove man.

The man was positively identified Sunday as Michael Dean Phan, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

Witnesses reported a man jumping from a boat Saturday into Lake Havasu, but never seeing him resurface.

Divers and patrol boats searched the area using side scan sonar technology. Phan was found dead Sunday in about 32 feet of water.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.