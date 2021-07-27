Garden Grove Unveils Program Showcasing Its Food Culture

Garden Grove on Monday unveiled a program showcasing its food culture in an attempt to support small businesses and protect local jobs.

The website for Foods of Garden Grove, ggcity.org/foodsofgardengrove, includes pictures of food and beverages from the city's restaurants and an integrated "foodie map."

The program also includes an Instagram account with food imagery and videos.

"From the cultural richness of Little Saigon, OC Koreatown, and east-end inspired Latin flavors, to the comfort of local favorites in the downtown area, Garden Grove is a melting pot of food," Garden Grove Mayor Steve Jones said in a video introducing the new program.

The coronavirus pandemic was the catalyst to creating Foods of Garden Grove, according to Lisa Kim, assistant city manager and community and economic development director.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants were taking one of the hardest financial hits which is why the city worked around the clock assisting small businesses through a multitude of business relief programs and resources," Kim said. "Foods of Garden Grove showcases the outcome of those efforts."

Several businesses included in the Foods of Garden Grove received assistance or participated in the city's Micro Business Relief Program, Jobs 1st Program, Jobs 1st To-Go Program and Accessible Businesses Program, Kim said.