Gardena police confiscate 75 tons of fireworks from commercial warehouse

More than 75 tons of fireworks were seized from a warehouse in Gardena last week, the largest fireworks seizure in recent history that doubles the previous record of 32 tons seized back in 2021.

On Friday - investigators with Gardena Police Department’s special investigations unit responded to a commercial warehouse on Vermont Avenue near 170th street, just west of the 110 freeway.

Officers discovered dozens and dozens of boxes of illegal fireworks with an estimated street value of $7 to $10 million dollars.

One man who works at another business on the same lot said he saw officers unloading boxes from the warehouse throughout the entire weekend.

He added that one officer told him those boxes were stacked up from floor to ceiling.

Cal Fire, ATF and the LA County Fire Department assisted officers in disposing of the fireworks.

It is unclear whether the illegal fireworks had been lit from the warehouse, but Areli Perez-Adard who lives on the same block said she hears them almost every day.

Perez-Adard said it feels like an earthquake. “Big booms, like it was a big car crash and we would wake up in the middle of the night. And we’re like ‘why are they doing that?’ and our dogs would come scratching on our door cause it was so loud.”

Investigators arrested three people on suspicion of possession of explosives and various weapons violations.

Alejandro Rodriguez, 44, and 25-year-old Daniel Gudino of Wilmington, along with 30-year-old Natalie Navarro of Carson.

The case is still under investigation and the District Attorney’s office will determine the final charges.

Gardena police chief Mike Saffell said in a statement: “The Gardena Police Department is taking a zero-tolerance approach to enforcing fireworks laws. We continue to ask the public to help us in this effort to keep our community safe.”

Tomorrow, Gardena police will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to talk about the seizure.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to reach out to the special investigation unit.