Security Guard Sentenced to 21 Years for Killing Customer Over Fight About Face Mask

A man who worked as a security guard has been sentenced to 21 years in state prison for killing a customer who entered a Gardena market without a face mask.



Umeir Corniche Hawkins, 39, of Gardena, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for the July 5, 2020, shooting death of Jerry Lewis, according to Greg Risling of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

A security guard and a customer got into a dispute that turned deadly. Hetty Chang reported on NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Lewis, 50, entered the market in the 2300 block of Rosecrans Avenue without a mask and got into an argument with Hawkins.

The fight turned physical when Lewis returned to the store, Gardena police Lt. Christopher Cuff said shortly after the shooting. Afterward, Lewis was walking toward his vehicle when Hawkins shot him. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hawkins was initially charged with one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, but those charges were dismissed Tuesday, court records show.



Hawkins' wife, Sabrina Carter, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to three years in state prison.