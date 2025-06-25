Gardener beaten with metal pole while on the job in Brentwood

A landscaper continued to recover from head and hand injuries Wednesday after he was beaten with a metal pole while working at a Brentwood home.

Adolfo Roman was taking care of the garden on Dorothy Avenue near Bundy Drive Tuesday morning when he was accosted by a homeless man, who has been living in an abandoned building across the street, according to the homeowner.

“I saw Rodolfo, our gardener, over here and he was just covered in blood,” the homeowner, Braden Yuill, said. “He was in a lot of pain, and blood was just gushing everywhere.”

Yuill said, according to the gardener and his partner, the transient confronted them, saying they were making too much noise and keeping him up.

Despite Roman’s effort to calm him down, the homeless man smashed him with a metal pole. Surveillance video footage showed the transient swung at Roman at least twice.

“Rodolfo went down. He smashed him again on the back of the head,” Yuill described what he saw in the video.

The homeowner said the landscaper is recovering from a broken hand and a head injury, which required nine staples.

The assailant is known to neighbors as he camps out and sleeps inside the abandoned property two doors down from Yuill’s.

“He should be off the streets,” the homeowner said about the homeless man, saying he had spoken to the owner of the vacant property about the ongoing issue with no avail.

Yuill said he’s hoping to raise funds for his gardener’s medical treatment.

“Rodolfo is such a beautiful guy,” the homeowner said, adding he spoke with him on the phone since the attack. “He's in good spirits. I think that he's still in a fair bit of pain, but you know, he's a positive guy.”