A hidden camera was found by gardeners in the front yard of a Santa Barbara residence, a burglary tactic that has been spotted across homes in Ventura and Los Angeles County.

What to Know Burglars hide cameras to memorize victims’ routines.

Cameras are usually well camouflaged around dirt, trees, and bushes.

Hidden cameras found should be reported to law enforcement.

The camera was spotted at a home in the 200 block of Via El Encantador, wrapped in camouflage tape and placed surrounded by plants.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, the devices usually consist of a battery pack, a power cord, and a camera with a memory card.

The cameras are hidden by potential burglars, allowing them to learn their victims' routines and break in when no one is home.

Police recommend that residents stay aware of the perimeters of their homes and look out for any similar devices. If found, they should be reported to authorities.

Hidden cameras also have been found outside homes in Alhambra, Garden Grove, Glendale, Chino Hills, Lost Hills, Calabasas and other residential areas.