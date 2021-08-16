Mexico

Gas Explosion Wrecks Mexico Building, Killing 1, Hurting 29

The explosion occurred at mid-morning on the capital’s south side, leaving a shattered, windowless facade and crumbling interior walls exposed in the 63-unit building

By AP

Fotografía de los daños ocasionados por una explosión en un departamento en Ciudad de México
Secretariat of Civil Protection of Mexico City

An apparent gas leak triggered an explosion that largely destroyed a Mexico City apartment building Monday, killing one person and injuring at least 29 more, the mayor said.

The explosion occurred at mid-morning on the capital’s south side, leaving a shattered, windowless facade and crumbling interior walls exposed in the 63-unit building.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum inspected the scene. The borough of Benito Juárez said later in a statement that 11 of the injured had been taken to hospitals. One of those later died, the mayor said.

Some 300 people were evacuated from neighboring buildings as a precaution.

The Mexico City prosecutor’s office and experts from other agencies were investigating to determine the source of the gas leak.

This article tagged under:

MexicoMEXICO CITYgas explosion
