Schools evacuated after report of gas leak in San Jacinto

People in businesses and homes in the Riverside County neighborhood were also told to leave.

By Helen Jeong

Riverside County Fire Department

Fire officials Thursday worked to stop a natural gas leak  that was reported in the city of San Jacinto, Riverside County.

All homes, businesses and schools within a half a mile radius from State Street near Ramona Boulevard were evacuated.

While the Riverside County Fire Department was trying to stop the leak with support from the Hemet Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, officials from Cal Fire and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department were knocking on doors to make sure the area was evacuated.

A preliminary investigation found roadwork construction workers on Esplanade Avenue may have struck a major gas line with their backhoe, causing the gas leak.

