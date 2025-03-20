Schools evacuated after report of gas leak in San Jacinto

Fire officials Thursday worked to stop a natural gas leak that was reported in the city of San Jacinto, Riverside County.

All homes, businesses and schools within a half a mile radius from State Street near Ramona Boulevard were evacuated.

While the Riverside County Fire Department was trying to stop the leak with support from the Hemet Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, officials from Cal Fire and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department were knocking on doors to make sure the area was evacuated.

GAS LEAK - RPT @ 11:23 p.m. - 1300 block of State St. In San Jacinto. Firefighters are on scene of a gas leak at the above location. Riverside County Fire is in unified command with the Hemet Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff's Department. #EsplanadeIC @RivCoNow pic.twitter.com/q7HkoKRYMa — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) March 20, 2025

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A preliminary investigation found roadwork construction workers on Esplanade Avenue may have struck a major gas line with their backhoe, causing the gas leak.