Gas Prices Are Going Up — Again

That $4.33 national average price is a full $1.37 higher than the average price of a gallon of regular at this time last year.

By Maggie More and City News Service

Getty Images

The gas price rollercoaster is going all the way up, it would seem.

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States rose again to a national average price of $4.33, while the average price of a gallon in LA County rose for the 12th day in a row to $5.88.

That $4.33 national average is a full $1.37 higher than the average price of a gallon of regular at this time last year.

The average price in California was even higher on Monday, at $5.82 a gallon. That's a $1.73 jump from California's average at this time in 2021.

In LA County, prices rose to an average of $5.885 per gallon of regular, according to AAA.

The average price of gas in LA County has risen 11.1 cents over the past 12 days following a run of 28 decreases in 30 days totaling 29.6 cents, according to figures
from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 6.3 cents more than one week ago, 1.2 cents more than one month ago, and $1.74 higher than one year ago.

$5.885 is still 18.5 cents lower than the record high gas price of $6.07, which was set March 28 of this year.

Here's what other counties around SoCal are charging, on average, for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, as of Monday, May 9, 2022.

  • LA County: $5.885
  • Ventura County: $5.893
  • Orange County: $5.827
  • San Bernardino County: $5.801
  • Riverside County: $5.802
Find the cheapest gas near you.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

