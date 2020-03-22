Gas Prices Continue to Drop in LA County

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday to its lowest amount since Feb. 2, 2019, decreasing 2 cents to $3.285.

The average price has dropped 21 consecutive days, and is 14.4 cents less than one week ago, 28.7 cents lower than one month ago and 20 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County average price dropped 1.7 cents to $3.23, its 26th consecutive decrease. It is 14 cents less than one week ago, 28.7 cents lower than one month ago and 21.4 cents less than one year ago. The Orange County average price is the lowest it's been since Jan. 31, 2019.

"As long as demand and oil prices stay low, we should see gas prices continue to drop," said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

Commercial and general motorist traffic has dropped significantly because of the coronavirus outbreak while oil prices have decreased both because of reduced demand and increased production by Russia and Saudi Arabia boosting the supply, Spring said.