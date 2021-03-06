Gas Prices Rise for 25th Consecutive Day in LA County

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the 25th consecutive day and 45th time in 46 days, increasing 1.4 cents to $3.79, its highest amount since Dec. 4, 2019.

The average price has increased 44.2 cents in the past 46 days, including seven-tenths of a cent on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 5.4 cents more than one week ago, 27.9 cents higher than one month ago and 25.8 cents greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the 26th consecutive day and 59th time in 60 days, increasing 2.2 cents to $3.778, its highest amount since Nov. 30, 2019. It has increased 55.4 cents in the last 60 days, including six-tenths of a cent on Friday.

The Orange County average price is 5.4 cents more than one week ago, 28.4 cents higher than one month ago and 29.3 cents greater than one year ago.