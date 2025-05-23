Some houses in a Rancho Palos Verdes neighborhood will be receiving a natural gas service again if it is deemed safe and secure, the Southern California Gas Company announced Thursday.

After worsening land movement threatened the structures of houses as well as gas and electricity infrastructure in the Rancho Palos Verdes area, SoCalGas cut the gas service to some homes last July while relocating its pipeline and accelerating leak inspection intervals.

Starting on May 27, the gas company said it will begin upgrading and testing its infrastructure after technicians check with each affected property.

Technicians will also replace parts of gas mains while installing additional safety equipment, such as automatic shut-off valves and pressure monitors, according to SoCalGas.

Workers will also check each home for leaks and whether their appliances are compatible with natural gas.

As the utility expects the construction and restoration of natural gas to take four to five weeks, it’s also drawing up plans for other affected neighborhoods, including Portuguese Bend Beach Club and the City of Rolling Hills, SoCalGas said.

“Given the sustained decreases in land movement, we look forward to the safe restoration of natural gas service for those who are ready to reconnect,” said Maria Martinez, director of gas engineering for SoCalGas.

For affected residents, here’s the key information for the restoration process:

An adult over the age of 18 must be present during restoration.

To restore your service, SoCalGas must have access to your meter and inside your residence to check the safety of your natural gas appliances.

This process will take one to two hours.

Never attempt to restore or turn on your natural gas service yourself

See here for more detailed plans by SoCalGas.