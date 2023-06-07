Driving through the desert in California doesn't have to be so boring and you don't have to go hungry, because for a few days, a town will have a gas station pumping out the famously tasty Cheez-It crackers.
The attraction will last until June 11 and will give fans the opportunity to visit the stand right in the middle of the desert. It is similar to a gas station where you will be able to fill up and devour the cheesy bites.
"We know that many Cheez-It fans love to travel and never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It. We created this first-ever desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and cheer on fans," said Erin Storm, senior brand director for Cheez-It.
This is the world's first and only Cheez-It pump that literally pumps a stream of Cheez-It bags right into your car window.
The store is located at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will feature Cheez-It branded merchandise, plus fans will be able to find exclusive flavors of the popular crackers.
"Cheez-It Stop will wow with exclusive merchandise, massive, shareable images of Cheez-It and aisles packed with our famous crackers. We can't wait to see them," Storm said.