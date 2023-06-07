Cheez-It

Gas station pumps famous Cheez-It snacks for those traveling through the desert

If you plan on driving through the desert and need a snack stop by this Cheez-It pop-up full of cheesy bites.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Driving through the desert in California doesn't have to be so boring and you don't have to go hungry, because for a few days, a town will have a gas station pumping out the famously tasty Cheez-It crackers.

The attraction will last until June 11 and will give fans the opportunity to visit the stand right in the middle of the desert. It is similar to a gas station where you will be able to fill up and devour the cheesy bites.

This is the world's first and only Cheez-It pump that literally pumps a stream of Cheez-It bags right into your car window.

"We know that many Cheez-It fans love to travel and never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It. We created this first-ever desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and cheer on fans," said Erin Storm, senior brand director for Cheez-It.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This is the world's first and only Cheez-It pump that literally pumps a stream of Cheez-It bags right into your car window.

The store is located at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will feature Cheez-It branded merchandise, plus fans will be able to find exclusive flavors of the popular crackers.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Pacoima

One person trapped after cinder block wall collapses in Pacoima

venice

City crews begin homeless encampment clean up near Venice Canals

"Cheez-It Stop will wow with exclusive merchandise, massive, shareable images of Cheez-It and aisles packed with our famous crackers. We can't wait to see them," Storm said.

This article tagged under:

Cheez-ItCaliforniaJoshua Tree
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us